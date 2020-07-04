Litchfield Ajavon Delivers A Powerful July 4 Message

Notre Dame sophomore safety Litchfield Ajavon released a powerful poem today, July 4th, the day we celebrate the Declaration of Independence for the United States of America.

Ajavon took seven words from that wonderful document, which announced the intention of the 13 original colonies to seek independence from the British Empire. He took those words and used them to write a poem that addresses our present circumstance, and hopefully our future as a nation. Here is what he wrote:

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, words that should unit, rather than pull apart.

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, words that make Americans, Americans.

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, oh, how we've forgotten how you look.

"Today, we fall prey in the dangerous wilderness, being chased by the deadliest predator in the world, hate.

"We are now running, not knowing our fate.

"The dark gray sky on a raining day resembles our day-to-day, as we battle to see what freedom truly is.

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, words that give hope of a better tomorrow.

"Together, we share an uncertain present, yet together we will prevail.

"With love, we will stand up against hate. Together, we will once again live and proclaim:

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

There is a lot of wisdom here from this young man.

