Notre Dame Down a Defensive Lineman for Florida State Clash
Notre Dame released a final injury report an hour before kickoff Saturday night
In this story:
When Notre Dame last played a game two weeks ago against Navy it left with a rare short injury list following a contest against the Midshipmen.
One player on that list was freshman defensive lineman Loghan Thomas, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 51-14 Notre Dame win.
An hour before kickoff Saturday night against Florida State, Notre Dame announced that Thomas will not be available for the game.
Thomas has seen his role increase as injuries have occurred across Notre Dame's defense this season. To date he has recorded three tackles and is credited with half of a sack.
Notre Dame and Florida State kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Georgia Tech's Upset of No. 4 Miami Good News for Notre Dame
Pregame Buzz Ahead of Notre Dame's Home Night Game Against Florida State
Bold Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Florida State
Notre Dame updates depth chart for Florida State clash
Published