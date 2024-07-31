Notre Dame loses linebacker for 2024 season
Notre Dame linebacker Kahanu Kia will miss the 2024 season after tearing his ACL this summer.
Kia is back at Notre Dame after spending the last two years on a mission trip.
Marcus Freeman announced the injury following the first practice of the fall on Wednesday.
Kia played in played in two games as a true freshman back in 2021, recording four tackles against Navy in the 34-6 Notre Dame victory.
An injury is never a good thing but the silver lining for Notre Dame is that it comes at what should a position of strength this season.
Jack Kiser enters his sixth and final season at Notre Dame and heads the linebacking unit as one of the nation's best at the position. Drayk Bowen and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa figure to battle for the middle linebacker spot while Notre Dame certainly likes the potential of guys like Jaylen Sneed, Jaiden Ausberry.
