Notre Dame vs. Louisville: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Showdown
Before the 2024 college football season began, Notre Dame's biggest home game looked clearly to be on November 9 against Florida State, a game that would be played under the lights.
Florida State stumbled out of the gate to a 1-3 start however and now the biggest home opponent for Notre Dame is an undefeated Louisville team that comes to South Bend this week, looking to double up on last year's win over the Fighting Irish.
It's a green out for the home crowd at Notre Dame Stadium and the team may be dawning its special green jerseys, speaking to the bigness of Saturday. However, it is that one game a year for Notre Dame that isn't on traditional over-the-air television, instead only being streamed.
WHAT: No. 16 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
WHERE: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
WHEN: Saturday , September 28, 2024, 3:30 p.m. et
HOW TO WATCH: Streaming only on the Peacock App
HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 129
BETTING Odds via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Louisville +6.5 (-105), Notre Dame -6.5 (-115)
OVER/UNDER: 45.5
More From Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sports Illustrated
Notre Dame Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Matchup With Louisville
ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Chances vs. Louisville, Remainder of Irish Season
Notre Dame Tight End Ruled Out Against Louisville
Notre Dame defensive back to enter transfer portal
Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Game Result Likely Tells 2024 Story for Fighting Irish