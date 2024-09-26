Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's College Football Playoff chances are on the line as No. 16 Louisville comes to South Bend on Saturday

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Before the 2024 college football season began, Notre Dame's biggest home game looked clearly to be on November 9 against Florida State, a game that would be played under the lights.

Florida State stumbled out of the gate to a 1-3 start however and now the biggest home opponent for Notre Dame is an undefeated Louisville team that comes to South Bend this week, looking to double up on last year's win over the Fighting Irish.

It's a green out for the home crowd at Notre Dame Stadium and the team may be dawning its special green jerseys, speaking to the bigness of Saturday. However, it is that one game a year for Notre Dame that isn't on traditional over-the-air television, instead only being streamed.

WHAT: No. 16 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WHERE: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

WHEN: Saturday , September 28, 2024, 3:30 p.m. et

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming only on the Peacock App

HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 129

BETTING Odds via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Louisville +6.5 (-105), Notre Dame -6.5 (-115)

OVER/UNDER: 45.5

