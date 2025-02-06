Notre Dame’s Magical Season Is Just The Beginning
Team 118 had a unique aura surrounding them, leading to lingering questions about whether Notre Dame can quickly return to the National Championship.
There was a palpable "if not now, when?" feeling about this season. However, the introduction of a 12-team playoff system, which requires winning three or four games to reach the final - and in Notre Dame’s case, always four - has made it significantly tougher to make consistent returns to the title game.
That said, this was never expected to be THE YEAR.
While reaching the championship is always the goal, Notre Dame’s roster was still in a developmental stage. Yes, the program brought in key players like Riley Leonard, Beaux Collins, Jordan Clark and RJ Oben to bolster the team.
Veterans such as Jack Kiser, Rylie Mills, Howard Cross III, and Xavier Watts returned to add experience and leadership.
Additionally, the team benefitted from a favorable schedule, which became even more advantageous when Florida State, a playoff contender last season, struggled mightily this season.
Now entering his fourth season as Notre Dame’s head coach, Marcus Freeman has continued to elevate the program through strong high school recruiting and by effectively utilizing the transfer portal to fill holes on the roster.
This year’s team may have had a special vibe, but the talent on the roster is only poised to grow as Freeman continues to build for the future.
Notre Dame has staying power
One thing needs to be made clear: the two best teams in college football this past season faced off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20th.
Ohio State was the most talented team overall, despite a few hiccups during the season.
But when the playoffs arrived, it was a buzzsaw. On the other hand, Notre Dame suffered a devastating early loss that ultimately fueled them to dominate the rest of its schedule.
Add to that the fact that Notre Dame was probably the most injured team in the country, and their season becomes even more impressive. That Ohio State loss was the team’s first defeat since the first week of September.
Marcus Freeman has proven himself as a culture builder. His focus on team glory and elevating to the standard on a weekly basis made national headway throughout the season, and there’s no question about it.
While Notre Dame’s roster was undoubtedly talented, it was the team’s rugged style, coaching, and mindset that truly set them apart and made them a nightmare for opposing teams.
Freeman is capable of maintaining that same mentality, but he has the potential to elevate it further as the talent continues to grow. That process is already underway. It’s fair to say that Notre Dame’s underclassmen, as a whole, possess more natural talent than its upperclassmen.
By consistently utilizing the transfer portal to address weaknesses and add depth, Freeman will only enhance the talent pool and build an even more formidable roster.
