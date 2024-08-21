Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Emerges as Bear Bryant Award Favorite
Expectations are sky-high for Marcus Freeman as he enters his third season as the Notre Dame head coach. And the oddsmakers at Sportsbetting.ag clearly agree.
Freeman has been installed as an 8/1 favorite to win the award which annually goes to the National College Football Coach of the Year. Only Oregon's Dan Lanning at 7/1 has shorter odds than Freeman. For comparison, Brian Kelly, the current LSU and former Fighting Irish head man, is tied for 16th place at 25/1 to capture the award.
At 38, Freeman is on a rapid ascent and is still one of the youngest coaches in college football. Ironically, he and Lanning were born just three months apart. Freeman is 19-8 overall since replacing Kelly, with back-to-back bowl wins and Top 25 finishes. His Fighting Irish will begin the 2024 season with playoff aspirations and a No. 7 ranking in the preseason AP poll. The defense is championship caliber, the offense is trending north with the additions of QB Riley Leonard and OC Mike Denbrock, and the schedule is built for double-digit wins.
Bear Bryant was a college coaching legend and a leader on and off the field. He possessed the ability to inspire, the patience to teach, and the gift of leadership. These are characteristics that also describe Freeman, making him a natural fit to contend for the honor. The award has been given out each year since 1986, with Florida State's Mike Norvell winning last season. Lou Holtz in 1988 is the only Notre Dame head coach to win the Bear Bryant Award.