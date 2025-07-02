Watch: Notre Dame vs. Miami Hype Video Will Give You Chills
With the calendar turning to July we can officially say that next month we get college football. Sure, that'll take until the last week of August to get there, but technically, it's correct.
Notre Dame is fresh off a trip to the national championship game last year and starts the 2025 season with a huge road opener as it travels to Miami on August 31. Despite Hard Rock Stadium being Miami's home stadium, Notre Dame has won their more recently as it beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl there this past January.
Notre Dame and Miami already don't like each other, and both have high expectations for this year. Notre Dame hopes to end its national championship drought, and Miami is looking to make its first College Football Playoff.
Mix it altogether and you get one of the regular season's most anticipated games happening on the Sunday night of Labor Day weekend. And for good measure, you also get a legit hype video for the game already being released in early-July.
Marc with Glasses on X put it together and I warn you before watching, this one will bring back both the feels of yesterday and excitement for this season when you watch it.
I know I'm not the only one who is ready to run through a brick wall after watching that. 63 days to go until kickoff!