Notre Dame is currently the most bet team to undefeated this season on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Fans cheer during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Notre Dame fans will be happy to hear the Fighting Irish are currently the most bet team to go undefeated on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Fighting Iriish (+400) currently have 4/1 odds to run the table this season, meaning a $100 dollar bet wins you $400.

Reigning National Champion Ohio State is also 4/1 to go undefeated this season, and to be honest, betting on any team not to lose is risky.

Notre Dame's first two games against Miami (FL) and Texas A&M are as tough as they come to begin a season, and then on the road against Arkansas and Pittsburgh. Plus, home games against USC, NC State, and Boise State, none of those games are gimmes.

So, while it's intriguing to see the bet -- Notre Dame to go undefeated -- available via DraftKings, I'd encourage you to avoid this bet for now. Especially after the projected starting left tackle Charles Jagusah fractured his left arm in a UTV accident over the weekend. And considering Notre Dame will likely have a first-time starter at quarterback in CJ Carr, the best thing to do for now is avoid this bet altogether unless the line moves to 5/1 or 6/1.

