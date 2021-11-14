Notre Dame Moves To No. 6 In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Notre Dame continued its late season climb, moving up to No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. This marks the fourth straight week the Fighting Irish (9-1) have risen in the poll.
Notre Dame has now won five straight and are playing their best football of the season. A 28-3 victory over Virginia on Saturday, and an Oklahoma loss to Baylor in Waco helped Notre Dame move up a spot while the Sooners fell all the way down to No. 11.
The No. 6 ranking is the highest Notre Dame has been ranked in the Coaches Poll all season despite starting the reason ranked No. 7
Cincinnati, the only team to beat the Irish, struggled to put away South Florida (2-8) on Friday. The Bearcats won 45-28. The Bearcats are ranked No. 3. Wisconsin (7-3) won its sixth straight game, beating Northwestern 35-7. The Badgers moved up four spots to No. 20 in the latest poll. Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13 on Sep. 25.
The Irish play Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2:30 in their last regular-season home game.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Read More
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense
Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook