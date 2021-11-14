Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Notre Dame Moves To No. 6 In The USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    Notre Dame moved up another spot to No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
    Notre Dame continued its late season climb, moving up to No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. This marks the fourth straight week the Fighting Irish (9-1) have risen in the poll.

    Notre Dame has now won five straight and are playing their best football of the season. A 28-3 victory over Virginia on Saturday, and an Oklahoma loss to Baylor in Waco helped Notre Dame move up a spot while the Sooners fell all the way down to No. 11. 

    The No. 6 ranking is the highest Notre Dame has been ranked in the Coaches Poll all season despite starting the reason ranked No. 7

    Cincinnati, the only team to beat the Irish, struggled to put away South Florida (2-8) on Friday. The Bearcats won 45-28. The Bearcats are ranked No. 3. Wisconsin (7-3) won its sixth straight game, beating Northwestern 35-7. The Badgers moved up four spots to No. 20 in the latest poll. Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13 on Sep. 25. 

    The Irish play Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2:30 in their last regular-season home game.

