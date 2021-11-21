Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 5 In Associated Press Poll

Notre Dame jumped up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll after its win over Georgia Tech

It’s official. Notre Dame moved up a spot in both college football polls.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press College Football poll. Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 55-0 on Saturday, and it marked the third straight game where the Irish haven’t allowed a touchdown. Notre Dame was ranked No. 6 last week.

The Irish moved up a spot after Utah beat Oregon 38-7 on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2) dropped to No. 11 after being ranked No. 4 last week.

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are ranked Nos. 1, 2, and 3. Cincinnati (11-0) beat SMU 48-14 but dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 after OSU defeated Michigan State 56-7. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 5 last week. Notre Dame suffered its only loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 2.

The only currently ranked team Notre Dame has defeated is Wisconsin. The Badgers (8-3) are ranked No. 18 after a 35-28 victory over Nebraska.

The Irish finish the season next Saturday at Stanford (3-8).

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter