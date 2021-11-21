Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 5 In Associated Press Poll

    Notre Dame jumped up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll after its win over Georgia Tech
    Author:

    It’s official. Notre Dame moved up a spot in both college football polls.

    The Fighting Irish (10-1) are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press College Football poll. Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 55-0 on Saturday, and it marked the third straight game where the Irish haven’t allowed a touchdown. Notre Dame was ranked No. 6 last week.

    The Irish moved up a spot after Utah beat Oregon 38-7 on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2) dropped to No. 11 after being ranked No. 4 last week.

    Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are ranked Nos. 1, 2, and 3. Cincinnati (11-0) beat SMU 48-14 but dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 after OSU defeated Michigan State 56-7. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 5 last week. Notre Dame suffered its only loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 2.

    The only currently ranked team Notre Dame has defeated is Wisconsin. The Badgers (8-3) are ranked No. 18 after a 35-28 victory over Nebraska. 

    The Irish finish the season next Saturday at Stanford (3-8).

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 5 In Associated Press Poll

    1 minute ago
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 5 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    1 hour ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Take 5: Notre Dame Defense Shines, Tyler Buchner, College Football Playoff

    1 hour ago
    Jack Coan - Michael Mayer
    Football

    Notre Dame's Playoff Chances Jumped Way Up

    3 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Players Of The Game From The Notre Dame Victory Over Georgia Tech

    5 hours ago
    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Victory Over Georgia Tech

    7 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Jack Coan Continues To Fuel The Notre Dame Offense

    8 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Breaking Down Notre Dame's Dominant Victory Over Georgia Tech

    9 hours ago