NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period To June 30th

Bryan Driskell

The NCAA has announced it has moved back the dead period for all sports to June 30th amid the COVID-19 panic. 

"The Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period through June 30. The committee will review the dead period dates on May 27 and could extend the dead period at that time."

Notre Dame had scheduled a major recruiting event the weekend of June 12-14, but this move clearly pushes that back even further. 

Earlier today, Irish Breakdown reported that the National Association of Basketball Coaches recommended the dead period be pushed back to the end of July, so this could very well not be the end of the visit push back.

If visits are canceled in July then prospects like won't be able to get on campus until September at the earliest since states that will have high school football will begin fall camp around that time.

Complicating matters even more, director of athletics Jack Swarbrick recently announced that Notre Dame would likely not have full fan attendance at games as they prepare for social distancing mandates.

With concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 and the possible litigation that could come from someone getting sick on a college campus, having prospective student-athletes and their families on campus for official visits could be in jeopardy this fall, at least in the form we've seen in the past.

