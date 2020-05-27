Recruiting Dead Period Extended Once Again

Any chance for Notre Dame or any other football program to have a summer recruiting period is now over, as the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the current dead period to July 31.

The period was put in place back in March when the COVID-19 outbreak first began. It has continued to be extended, and now the committee has once again pushed it back, and now the summer recruiting period is officially over.

From the release:

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

This isn't the end of the difficult decisions when it comes to recruiting the 2021 class. With most schools talking about limited - or even no - fan attendance it puts in question whether or not prospective student-athletes will be allowed to take official visits during the fall season.

That is the next big decision the NCAA and college programs will need to make.

This extension goes beyond just football and includes recruiting for all sports programs. This also impacts the Irish basketball team, who would normally spend the summer attending AAU games as it built its own recruiting board.

