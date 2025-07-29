Former Notre Dame Standout Earning Preseason Praise in Big Ten
The depth of Notre Dame's offensive line was on full display in 2024. Despite multiple injuries that cost significant time each, Notre Dame managed to rearrange players through its National Championship Game appearance.
Rocco Spindler was one such player. He didn't begin the 2024 season as a starter but was forced to action by the end of September. The veteran was a big part of the reason up front that Notre Dame was able to keep winning, and advancing in the College Football Playoff.
Despite last year's success, the depth of Notre Dame's offensive line made it clear that Spindler was anything but a guarantee to start in 2025. As a result, he entered the transfer portal following the year and wound up transferring to Nebraska.
Pro Football Focus Names Rocco Spindler Preseason All-Big Ten Lineman
Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday, and on its first team was right guard Rocco Spindler.
Spindler was the only member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers to be named to the team. Despite that, many expect Nebraska to take a big leap in its third season under head coach Matt Rhule.
Spindler played 40 games for Notre Dame, starting 23 since the 2021 season.