Former Notre Dame Kicker Reveals New Transfer Destination
Zac Yoakam primarily handled Notre Dame's kickoff responsibilities
Former Notre Dame kicker Zac Yoakam is headed to Big 12 country as he has announced his transfer destination. The former Fighting Irish kicker is headed to Houston to kick for the Cougars.
Yoakam joined Notre Dame as a walk-on from Upper Arlington, Ohio back in 2022 and saw most of his kicking responsibilities come on the kickoff team. He also filled in for starting placekicker Mitch Jeter this past season as Jeter fought through an injury.
Yoakam was a perfect 20-of-20 on extra points at Notre Dame but just 2-of-5 on field goal attempts.
Yoakam will have two years of eligibility remaining at Houston.
