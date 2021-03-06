Seven Notre Dame Players Go In First Four Rounds In Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

The latest mock draft from NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter has seven players going in the first four rounds

As we get closer to the 2021 NFL Draft the mock drafts from analysts will start going deeper and deeper into the draft. The latest from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter goes four rounds, and he has seven former Notre Dame players being selected.

Reuter has linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round, but he has the former Notre Dame All-American defender going much lower than most mock drafts. He has Owusu-Koramoah being selected by the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the final pick of the first round (No. 32).

"Lavonte David and Devin White helped the Buccaneers shut down defenses during the second half of the team's Super Bowl season. If David's talents lead him elsewhere in free agency, White slides inside and allows JOK to blitz off the edge and work in coverage. For this mock, I am assuming Tampa Bay secures receiver Chris Godwin for next season using the franchise tag and that Shaq Barrett's desire to return to the team (while getting paid) comes to fruition."

Reuter has Notre Dame players going back-to-back in the draft. He has the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting former Fighting Irish left tackle Liam Eichenberg with the first pick of the second round. This would be an interesting pairing, as Eichenberg would be playing for first-year head coach Urban Meyer, who tried unsuccessfully to recruit Eichenberg to Ohio State.

Eichenberg would be tasked with protecting the blind side of former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, who Reuter has Jacksonville projected to take with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The third round is expected to be a busy one for former Notre Dame players, with Reuter projecting three different Irish players going in the final round of day two.

Reuter has the New York Jets taking former Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks with the No. 86 overall pick. He has the Buccaneers reuniting Owusu-Koramoah with Daelin Hayes. Reuter has Hayes going No. 95 overall to the Bucs in this mock draft. Tommy Tremble is slated to go to the New Orleans Saints with the final pick of round three (No. 106).

Ohio native Tommy Kraemer, a four-year starter for the Fighting Irish, is slated to go to the Cleveland Browns with the 133rd overall pick, which is in round four. He has the Saints taking yet another Notre Dame player, this time on the defensive side, with defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji going with the 134th pick.

