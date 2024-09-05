Notre Dame in the NFL: Former Irish Players on AFC 53-Man Rosters
I previewed Notre Dame men in NFL training camps back in early August, but with the season about to start and 53-man rosters "finalized," it’s time to review who made the teams and practice squads. The Irish have a strong presence in the NFL, which has only grown this year thanks to impressive representation from the 2024 draft.
Let’s take a look at the AFC rosters.
AFC East NOtre Dame NFL Players
The AFC East offers limited representation of former Notre Dame athletes, with only the Miami Dolphins featuring Irish players on their 53-man roster. However, it’s worth noting that both of these players are starters for Miami.
Right Guard - Liam Eichenberg
Tight End - Durham Smythe
AFC North Notre Dame NFL Players
The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns all have at least one former Irish star on their rosters, leaving the Cincinnati Bengals as the only AFC North team without one.
Baltimore Ravens
Safety - Kyle Hamilton
Left Tackle - Ronnie Stanley
Pittsburgh Steelers
Safety - Jalen Elliott
Practice Squad - Wide Receiver, Ben Skowronek and Defensive End, Ade Ogundeji
Cleveland Browns
Linebacker - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
AFC South Notre Dame NFL Players
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts each have representation from Notre Dame, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans do not.
Houston Texans
Tackle - Blake Fisher
Center - Jarrett Patterson
Injured Reserve/Return - Defensive Tackle, Kurt Hinish
Indianapolis Colts
Left Guard - Quenton Nelson
Practice Squad - Kicker, Spencer Shrader
AFC West Notre Dame NFL Players
The AFC division with the most Notre Dame representation is the AFC West, largely due to the San Diego Chargers, a team known in recent memory for its strong Irish connections.
Denver Broncos
Running Back - Audric Estime
Right Tackle - Mike McGlinchey
San Diego Chargers
Right Tackle - Joe Alt
Safety - Alohi Gilman
Cornerback - Cam Hart
Practice Squad - Center, Sam Mustipher
Las Vegas Raiders
Safety - Thomas Harper
Tight End - Michael Mayer
Kansas City Chiefs
Linebacker - Drue Tranquill