Notre Dame in the NFL: Former Irish Players on AFC 53-Man Rosters

Welcome to the NFL season. Here's a look at the former Notre Dame players who made 53-man rosters.

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images / Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

I previewed Notre Dame men in NFL training camps back in early August, but with the season about to start and 53-man rosters "finalized," it’s time to review who made the teams and practice squads. The Irish have a strong presence in the NFL, which has only grown this year thanks to impressive representation from the 2024 draft.

Let’s take a look at the AFC rosters.

AFC East NOtre Dame NFL Players

The AFC East offers limited representation of former Notre Dame athletes, with only the Miami Dolphins featuring Irish players on their 53-man roster. However, it’s worth noting that both of these players are starters for Miami.

Right Guard - Liam Eichenberg
Tight End - Durham Smythe

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) gets a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 24, 2023. / JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

AFC North Notre Dame NFL Players

The Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns all have at least one former Irish star on their rosters, leaving the Cincinnati Bengals as the only AFC North team without one.

Baltimore Ravens

Safety - Kyle Hamilton
Left Tackle - Ronnie Stanley

Pittsburgh Steelers

Safety - Jalen Elliott
Practice Squad - Wide Receiver, Ben Skowronek and Defensive End, Ade Ogundeji

Cleveland Browns

Linebacker - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

AFC South Notre Dame NFL Players

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts each have representation from Notre Dame, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans do not.

Houston Texans

Tackle - Blake Fisher
Center - Jarrett Patterson
Injured Reserve/Return - Defensive Tackle, Kurt Hinish

Indianapolis Colts

Left Guard - Quenton Nelson
Practice Squad - Kicker, Spencer Shrader

Colts guard Quenton Nelson
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks onto the field during the first day of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

AFC West Notre Dame NFL Players

The AFC division with the most Notre Dame representation is the AFC West, largely due to the San Diego Chargers, a team known in recent memory for its strong Irish connections.

Denver Broncos

Running Back - Audric Estime
Right Tackle - Mike McGlinchey

San Diego Chargers

Right Tackle - Joe Alt
Safety - Alohi Gilman
Cornerback - Cam Hart
Practice Squad - Center, Sam Mustipher

Las Vegas Raiders

Safety - Thomas Harper
Tight End - Michael Mayer

Kansas City Chiefs

Linebacker - Drue Tranquill

