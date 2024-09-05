Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame In The NFL: Former Irish Players on NFC 53-Man Rosters

The NFC features an abundance of former Notre Dame stars across a variety of position groups.

Nathan Erbach

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Notre Dame is well-represented across NFL rosters, but the NFC edges out the AFC in terms of quantity. The race for quality is close, as both conferences boast current All-Pros and players who could potentially reach the Hall of Fame by the end of their careers.

Let’s take a look at the former Notre Dame stars who made NFL opening week rosters, and you can decide for yourself which conference takes the cake.

NFC East

The NFC East boasts significantly more representation than its AFC counterpart, with the only team lacking a former Notre Dame player being the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants

Cornerback - Nick McCloud

Washington Commanders

Defensive End - Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Practice Squad - Defensive Tackle, Sheldon Day, Quarterback, Sam Hartman

Dallas Cowboys

Kicker - Brandon Aubrey
Linebacker - Marist Liufau
Right Guard - Zack Martin

NFC North

The only team in the NFC North without a former Notre Dame player on its roster is the Green Bay Packers. However, we'll cut them some slack since their head coach, Matt LaFleur, is a former Notre Dame quarterback coach.

Chicago Bears

Tight End - Cole Kmet
Practice Squad - Long snapper, Scott Daly

Minnesota Vikings

Safety - Harrison Smith
Defensive Tackle - Jerry Tillery

Detroit Lions

Safety - Brandon Joseph
Tight End - Brock Wright
Practice Squad - Defensive Tackle, Chris Smith

NFC South

All four teams in the NFC South have at least one former Notre Dame player on the 53-man roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center - Robert Hainsey

New Orleans Saints

Defensive End - Isaiah Foskey
Kicker - Blake Grupe
Practice Squad - Wide Receiver, Kevin Austin Jr., Wide Receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown

Carolina Panthers

Long Snapper - JJ Jansen
Tight End - Tommy Tremble

Atlanta Falcons

Linebacker - JD Bertrand
Practice Squad - Defensive End, Khalid Kareem

Falcons Linebacker JD Bertrand
Aug 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand (40) after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

NFC West

All four teams in the NFC West feature exactly one former Notre Dame player on their rosters. The Arizona Cardinals are the only team without a Notre Dame player on their 53-man roster. Among the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers, each team has one prominent Irish player making an impact.

Los Angeles Rams

Running Back - Kyren Williams

Seattle Seahawks

Safety - Julian Love

San Francisco 49ers

Left Guard - Aaron Banks

Arizona Cardinals

Practice Squad - Defensive End, Julian Okwara

Rams Running Back Kyren Williams
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) plays catch with fans in the stands before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nathan Erbach

