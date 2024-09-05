Notre Dame In The NFL: Former Irish Players on NFC 53-Man Rosters
Notre Dame is well-represented across NFL rosters, but the NFC edges out the AFC in terms of quantity. The race for quality is close, as both conferences boast current All-Pros and players who could potentially reach the Hall of Fame by the end of their careers.
Let’s take a look at the former Notre Dame stars who made NFL opening week rosters, and you can decide for yourself which conference takes the cake.
Notre Dame Football Players in the NFL
NFC East
The NFC East boasts significantly more representation than its AFC counterpart, with the only team lacking a former Notre Dame player being the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York Giants
Cornerback - Nick McCloud
Washington Commanders
Defensive End - Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Practice Squad - Defensive Tackle, Sheldon Day, Quarterback, Sam Hartman
Dallas Cowboys
Kicker - Brandon Aubrey
Linebacker - Marist Liufau
Right Guard - Zack Martin
NFC North
The only team in the NFC North without a former Notre Dame player on its roster is the Green Bay Packers. However, we'll cut them some slack since their head coach, Matt LaFleur, is a former Notre Dame quarterback coach.
Chicago Bears
Tight End - Cole Kmet
Practice Squad - Long snapper, Scott Daly
Minnesota Vikings
Safety - Harrison Smith
Defensive Tackle - Jerry Tillery
Detroit Lions
Safety - Brandon Joseph
Tight End - Brock Wright
Practice Squad - Defensive Tackle, Chris Smith
NFC South
All four teams in the NFC South have at least one former Notre Dame player on the 53-man roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center - Robert Hainsey
New Orleans Saints
Defensive End - Isaiah Foskey
Kicker - Blake Grupe
Practice Squad - Wide Receiver, Kevin Austin Jr., Wide Receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown
Carolina Panthers
Long Snapper - JJ Jansen
Tight End - Tommy Tremble
Atlanta Falcons
Linebacker - JD Bertrand
Practice Squad - Defensive End, Khalid Kareem
NFC West
All four teams in the NFC West feature exactly one former Notre Dame player on their rosters. The Arizona Cardinals are the only team without a Notre Dame player on their 53-man roster. Among the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers, each team has one prominent Irish player making an impact.
Los Angeles Rams
Running Back - Kyren Williams
Seattle Seahawks
Safety - Julian Love
San Francisco 49ers
Left Guard - Aaron Banks
Arizona Cardinals
Practice Squad - Defensive End, Julian Okwara