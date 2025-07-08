Irish Breakdown

Ex-Notre Dame Standout Eyeing Return to NFL

Chase Claypool claims he's stronger and faster than ever

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) reacts as he is named MVP of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium.
Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Claypool (83) reacts as he is named MVP of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool seemed like he was set to become the next big thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, scoring 11 touchdowns as a rookie back in 2020.

By 2022 however, he was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he spent parts of two seasons before being traded to the Miami Dolphins for a forgettable nine games in 2023. Claypool joined the Buffalo Bills for training camp last season but an injury cost him any chance of making the team.

Now, Claypool, who is currently a free agent, is looking to get back to the NFL. The former Notre Dame standout says he's in the best place physically he's ever been.

In a post to Instagram, Claypool declared:

"I tore a ligament and tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year...I am back to being the strongest and fastest I've ever been and couldn't be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves. I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what's been suppressed these last two years."

Claypool was a late bloomer at Notre Dame, scoring 13 touchdowns and hauling in 1,037 receiving yards during his senior season in 2019. He remains the last Notre Dame player to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football