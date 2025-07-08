Ex-Notre Dame Standout Eyeing Return to NFL
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool seemed like he was set to become the next big thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, scoring 11 touchdowns as a rookie back in 2020.
By 2022 however, he was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he spent parts of two seasons before being traded to the Miami Dolphins for a forgettable nine games in 2023. Claypool joined the Buffalo Bills for training camp last season but an injury cost him any chance of making the team.
Now, Claypool, who is currently a free agent, is looking to get back to the NFL. The former Notre Dame standout says he's in the best place physically he's ever been.
In a post to Instagram, Claypool declared:
"I tore a ligament and tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year...I am back to being the strongest and fastest I've ever been and couldn't be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves. I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what's been suppressed these last two years."
Claypool was a late bloomer at Notre Dame, scoring 13 touchdowns and hauling in 1,037 receiving yards during his senior season in 2019. He remains the last Notre Dame player to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in a single season.