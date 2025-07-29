Former Notre Dame Star Benjamin Morrison Makes Highlight Interception at Camp
Benjamin Morrison wasted no time making an impact at Notre Dame, starting as a freshman and intercepting six passes for the Fighting Irish as a freshman in 2022. He would record three more interceptions as a sophomore, but a hip injury early in his junior year would cut his Fighting Irish career short.
Morrison was a second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this past spring's NFL draft and appears to be hitting the ground running in training camp. Morrison is working to earn immediate playing time like he did his first year at Notre Dame, and plays like he made Monday will go a long way in getting him exactly that.
Morrison sporting No. 21 is quite the change of pace for those who watched him star at Notre Dame while wearing No. 20, but the lockdown skills showed in the short highlight above look familiar.
Tampa Bay is coming off a 10-7 season and NFC South divisional championship last year. The Buccaneers open the preseason on August 9 when they take on the Tennessee Titans and begin the regular season on September 7 against the divisional rival Atlanta Falcons.
