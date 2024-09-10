Irish in the NFL: Top Notre Dame Performances from Week 1
Notre Dame in the NFL: Top Week 1 Players
Week One of the 2024 NFL season wrapped up last night, showcasing impressive performances from several former Notre Dame stars. Each week, I’ll break down the top five standout performances from around the NFL and highlight a few noteworthy honorable mentions.
This week wasn’t short on exceptional play, with numerous players delivering stellar performances and often leading their teams to victory in their season openers.
Honorable Mentions
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Isaiah Foskey
After a challenging rookie season in 2023, where he recorded zero sacks and just 10 tackles in 10 games, Isaiah Foskey made a notable comeback in his second season. In the Saints season opener, the 2023 second-round pick had a strong performance, totaling four combined tackles on just 11 defensive snaps.
Washington Commanders Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste
The 7th round rookie played 20 defensive snaps in a season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, good for 31% of the team's total snaps. He registered one QB hit in his first NFL regular season game.
