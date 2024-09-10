Irish in the NFL: Top Notre Dame Performances from Week 1
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
It wasn’t the most efficient day running the football for Williams, but he still managed to accumulate 50 rushing yards and caught three passes. Additionally, he found the end zone, scoring his first touchdown of the season.
If there was any question that Williams might have his workload cut into by rookie Blake Corum, that wasn't showcased Sunday Night as he was on the field for 91% of the Rams offensive snaps.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Cleveland Browns
The 2023 Pro Bowler picked up right where he left off, kicking off the 2024 campaign with a strong performance. He totaled 9 tackles and recorded one pass defended.
Expect another standout year from the former Butkus Award winner.
Joe Alt , OT Los Angeles Chargers
It’s not often that an offensive tackle makes a list like this, but the 2024 5th overall pick was exceptional in his debut, even while playing a different position than he did while dominating defensive linemen at Notre Dame.
One embedded tweet doesn't do his performance justice, as he dominated all-pro defensive lineman Maxx Crosby all day. Do yourself a favor and type his name in the X search bar and have some fun.
