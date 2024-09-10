Irish in the NFL: Top Notre Dame Performances from Week 1
Harrison Smith, Safety, Minnesota Vikings
The future Hall of Famer kicked off his 2024 campaign with a bang, registering 7 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 interception. Smith did what he’s done throughout his entire career, leading the Vikings to an impressive win in their season opener. At 35 years old, he remains one of the NFL’s top safeties.
Julian Love, Safety, Seattle Seahawks
Saving the best for last, another former Irish star began his 2024 season just as he ended his 2023 campaign.
Love had a standout performance in his first game of the year, finishing with 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, and an interception - in the end zone to save a touchdown too. Talk about a providing a little bit of everything for the Seahawks defense. Have a day sir.
Love is one of the more underrated players in the NFL, but I get the feeling that could change in 2024. It's time he gets the recognition he deserves. He was PFF's number one rated safety in week 1.
