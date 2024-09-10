Irish Breakdown

Irish in the NFL: Top Notre Dame Performances from Week 1

The NFL is back, and many Notre Dame alum showed off in week one of the 2025 season

Nathan Erbach

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Notre Dame in the NFL Top Week 1 Players: Julian Love and Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith, Safety, Minnesota Vikings

The future Hall of Famer kicked off his 2024 campaign with a bang, registering 7 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 1 interception. Smith did what he’s done throughout his entire career, leading the Vikings to an impressive win in their season opener. At 35 years old, he remains one of the NFL’s top safeties.

Julian Love, Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Saving the best for last, another former Irish star began his 2024 season just as he ended his 2023 campaign.

Love had a standout performance in his first game of the year, finishing with 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, 1 forced fumble, and an interception - in the end zone to save a touchdown too. Talk about a providing a little bit of everything for the Seahawks defense. Have a day sir.

Love is one of the more underrated players in the NFL, but I get the feeling that could change in 2024. It's time he gets the recognition he deserves. He was PFF's number one rated safety in week 1.

