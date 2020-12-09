Notre Dame No. 2 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Notre Dame remained in the No. 2 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

There was a lot of movement in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, but not at the top, as Notre Dame remained No. 2 in the latest release and Alabama stayed No. 1.

In fact, the top six spots all stayed the same. After that, however, there was some movement.

Iowa State jumped up two spots to No. 7 after its convincing 42-6 victory over West Virginia, which knocked undefeated Cincinnati and two-loss Georgia down a spot. Iowa State is now the top-ranked two-loss team.

The Bearcats have not played since Nov. 21 and their final regular season game against Tulsa has been canceled, which significantly hurts their chances for a playoff berth.

Miami, Oklahoma and Indiana all remained the same, but Coastal Carolina jumped up from No. 18 to No. 13 with its 22-17 victory over BYU, last week's 13th-ranked team. BYU dropped to No. 18, which means the two programs just flipped spots.

Notre Dame already defeated No. 3 Clemson (47-40) and also beat No. 17 North Carolina (31-17). The Irish and Tigers have a rematch set for Dec. 19 in the ACC Championship game.

USC jumped up five spots to No. 15 with its 38-13 victory over Washington State.

Louisiana jumped up six spots to No. 19, and Colorado (No. 21), NC State (No. 23) and Missouri (No. 25) all entered the rankings for the first time. Marshall (No. 21), Washington (No. 22) and Oregon (No. 23) all dropped out after losses last weekend.

