Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: Updated Betting Odds for Irish Home Opener
Notre Dame football is fresh off its biggest road win in over a decade and now gets set for the 2024 home opener.
Northern Illinois is making the trek east from DeKalb for its first ever trip to Notre Dame Stadium.
Naturally, a let down would be the logical thought but if you follow the betting money that's anything but the case.
According to Fan Duel, Notre Dame opened as a 25.5-point favorite in the early hours of Sunday morning with the total starting at 47.5.
In the 72 hours since, money has been coming in on Notre Dame, as has a trust in the Fighting Irish defense as the spread has increased and the total decreased.
The current betting numbers according to Fan Duel:
Point spread: Notre Dame -28.5
Total: 45.5
That would be a final score of roughly 37-9 in Notre Dame's favor.
