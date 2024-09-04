Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: Updated Betting Odds for Irish Home Opener

A week after a huge road win, Notre Dame has its home opener against a traditionally pesky Northern Illinois squad

Nick Shepkowski

Members of the band high five fans before the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend
Members of the band high five fans before the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend / Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Notre Dame football is fresh off its biggest road win in over a decade and now gets set for the 2024 home opener.

Northern Illinois is making the trek east from DeKalb for its first ever trip to Notre Dame Stadium.

Naturally, a let down would be the logical thought but if you follow the betting money that's anything but the case.

According to Fan Duel, Notre Dame opened as a 25.5-point favorite in the early hours of Sunday morning with the total starting at 47.5.

In the 72 hours since, money has been coming in on Notre Dame, as has a trust in the Fighting Irish defense as the spread has increased and the total decreased.

The current betting numbers according to Fan Duel:

Point spread: Notre Dame -28.5
Total: 45.5

That would be a final score of roughly 37-9 in Notre Dame's favor.

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart Ahead of Northern Illinois Game


Notre Dame's Plan for All-American Tight End Mitchell Evans Going Forward


Almost Perfect Fall Weather Headed to South Bend for Notre Dame-Northern Illinois


Northern Illinois' last 20 years of being a giant slayer


Movement All Over Top 10 in Updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll


Marcus Freeman Gets Advice from Old Head Coach Following Huge Texas A&M Win


Notre Dame's Epic Final Drive Video from Texas A&M Thriller


5 Numbers That Tell the Story of Notre Dame's Win at Texas A&M

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football