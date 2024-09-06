Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Irish Defense on Full Display
Notre Dame is 1-0 after beating Texas A&M 23-13 last Saturday in what some have called the most impressive showing by any team in Week 1.
How does Notre Dame come back a week later while at home against a Northern Illinois program that has given different Power Four/Five teams fits over the last two decades?
Here is what Nick Shepkowski of Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated sees happening:
Northern Illinois isn't just another MAC school coming to Notre Dame. NIU brings back 18 starters from a team that won a bowl game last year. They have a strong run game and have a defensive line that NFL scouts have checked out.
That's all fine and dandy but even with the solid running game the Huskies bring to town, the only chance they have is to control the ball and force turnovers against Notre Dame. Notre Dame's defense won't allow such things and Riley Leonard is many things, but a turnover machine like Sam Hartman could turn into is not one of them.
Notre Dame's offense struggles early but the defense shines all day and forces three turnovers or more.
Notre Dame 34, Northern Illinois 3
