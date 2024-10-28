Notre Dame Gears Up for Crucial November Playoff Push
Notre Dame football enjoys a week off before the chaos of November college football hits
Notre Dame is a flawed football team, a beat-up football team. Yet despite both of these facts, the Irish simply keep winning. While nothing will ever make what happened in week 2 acceptable, everyone must admit what has happened since then has been terrific. Notre Dame has battled and won every game.
What comes next after the final break in the schedule are 4 games with 4 distinct storylines that stand between Notre Dame and a likely CFP berth. Notre Dame will and should be favored in each of these games, setting up a potential November to remember for Notre Dame should they stay on task.
The Expanded 12-team CFP is a grand experiment
I find it incredibly dangerous for anyone within the Notre Dame program to look ahead to the CFP at this point, even though it is a fun exercise, for two main reasons. First, the Irish must win their remaining four games for the CFP to be in their future. I do not believe this is a year when a two-loss Irish team would be considered for the field.
Secondly, nobody has any idea how this CFP committee will seed. How will it value a 2-loss Big 10 or SEC team compared to a 1-loss, albeit a bad one, Notre Dame team? At this point, with so much football left to play and with no data to analyze regarding the new CFP format, all we have is speculation.
One thing is for sure, November will not be boring. The new age of college football is upon us and the next month of the season is crunch time. Grab your popcorn, I have a feeling things are going to get wild.