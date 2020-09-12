The Notre Dame Offensive Line Will Look To Repeat History In 2020

I feel like we’ve seen this story before with the Notre Dame offensive line. Today, when the Fighting Irish take on Duke, we’ll see if history can repeat itself.

Throughout the last decade there were seasons when the Irish offensive line was arguably the nation’s best, or was at least a driving force behind a strong season. There were other seasons where the line was good, but not as good as past seasons, or not as good as it should have been.

After winning the Joe Moore Award in 2017, which goes to the nation's best offensive line, the 2018 line disappointed, due in part to a change in leadership (Jeff Quinn replaced Harry Hiestand) and injuries. The Irish never seemed to recover from the injury to captain Alex Bars. A talented, but relatively inexperienced offensive line underachieved.

The 2019 story was a bit more difficult to explain. Two things were true at the same time last year. Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2019 was good, of that there should be no debate. Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2019 was also disappointing compared to what it should have been, especially when it mattered most.

Now heading into 2020, the unit is expected to take a big leap forward. Some prognosticators believe Notre Dame should have the nation’s best line, and that is needed for Notre Dame to make a national championship run. The elite talent needs to become an elite unit.

When I look at the 2019 line and think about expectations for 2020, I can’t help but think of what we saw in 2016 and 2017.

Lost in the otherwise abysmal 2016 was the fact the Irish line mostly played good football. There were plenty of issues for Notre Dame that season, but the offensive line was not really one of them. The right guard position posed problems at times, but overall the line played well.

Pro Football Focus ranked the 2016 line as the nation’s 18th best run blocking group and the nation’s 26th best group. Quenton Nelson earned second-team All-American honors from Sports Illustrated that season, and Mike McGlinchey earned second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.

It was a somewhat inconsistent unit, but you could see the talent, you could see it had the pieces to be outstanding if it could put it all together and shore up the right guard spot.

Notre Dame did just that, moving Bars inside to guard, where he thrived, and the combination of Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey at right tackle handled its business. The Irish line was absolutely dominant that season, with Notre Dame rushing for over 300 yards in seven different games, and running back Josh Adams had the second best individual rushing season in Notre Dame history.

Could we see the same thing happen with the Irish line in 2020?

The 2017 line returned four starters, and the overall talent of the unit was outstanding. In 2016 the unit was still talented, but it struggled to get all five starters on the same page at the same time.

That’s the same story we saw in 2019. All five starters showed impressive moments, but rarely did the unit play well together, at least against top defenses.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg earned an almost identical grade from Pro Football Focus last season (80.5) to what McGlinchey earned in in 2016 (80.9). In 2017, McGlinchey’s third in the starting lineup, he went from really good to elite. The same was true for Nelson, and Eichenberg now enters his third season in the starting lineup.

Left guard Aaron Banks is getting preseason All-American recognition in 2020, something right guard Tommy Kraemer got in 2019. Center Jarrett Patterson is expected to be one of the nation’s top centers. Right tackle Robert Hainsey isn’t getting much preseason hype, but he should.

All the parts are in place for this unit to be elite. The question is will the five individual parts develop into one elite, cohesive unit? We saw that kind of leap in 2017, and now the 2020 unit gets its chance.

If the production of the 2020 line equals the talent of the 2020 line this could be a special year for the Irish.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter