Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Talking Alabama Football

The first College Football Playoff game of this season is the Rose Bowl, which pits the fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) against the top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0).

Irish Breakdown has already provided a lot of analysis of the game from the Notre Dame side of the things. In the latest episode of the Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario interviews Tyler Martin of BamaCentral to get perspective on this matchup from the Alabama side of things.

Topics of conversation include the three-headed monster of quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris; the Alabama defense and its star cornerback (Patrick Surtain II) and the loss of game-breaking wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who went down for the year after sustaining an injury in just the fifth game of the Alabama season.

