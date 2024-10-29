Notre Dame Outscored Both NFL Teams at MetLife Stadium
Notre Dame piled it on error-prone Navy at MetLife
Notre Dame scored a robust 51 points in its latest victory over Navy last weekend in MetLife stadium. The Irish were able to score 7 touchdowns, many aided by the 6 turnovers Navy committed, which is very uncharacteristic for a usually very disciplined and precise Midshipmen program.
Notre Dame's seven touchdowns are in fact one more than both of New York's professional football teams that share this home stadium combined. With this in mind it isn't a shock that the Giants are 0-4 at MetLife and the Jets are 1-2, both with low scoring outputs.
Notre Dame has dominated the middle part of its schedule
Since the whirlwind that was the first two weeks of the Irish season, Notre Dame has really settled in and turned it on despite a boatload of injuries. In the stretch starting from Week 3 through the Navy game, the Irish have outscored their opponents by an impressive margin of 256-68 during a 6-game win streak.
Notre Dame is not perfect by any means. It's a flawed team and an injured team. But despite those facts, the Irish keep winning and are trending up heading into their November playoff push which features 4 games that Notre Dame will likely be the favorite in.
Should Notre Dame run the table and win out, a CFP birth likely awaits and the big question will be can the Irish navigate themselves into a hosting seed for round 1? With this being the first year of the expanded 12-team playoff, the final month of this season will be more chaotic than any before it, embrace the ride college football fans!
