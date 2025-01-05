Notre Dame Is Peaking At The Perfect Time For CFP Title Chase
Notre Dame is playing their best football despite major injury losses
After collecting one of its biggest wins in 30 years, Notre Dame is now on a 12-game winning streak, has won its last eight games against ranked opponents, and has won its last nine games by double digits. The Irish are on a serious roll at the most perfect time.
With their victory over the Bulldogs Notre Dame is in a legitimate title chase and has some serious momentum heading into its upcoming CFP clash with familiar foe Penn State. This Irish team believes in itself, believes in its coaches, and never lets up.
Notre Dame is one game away from playing for a title
Notre Dame has played itself into a position where if it collects one more win it will be in the national championship game. Certainly, Penn State is no pushover, but it feels and looks like Notre Dame is playing its cleanest football at just the right time when it matters most.
As of now, it's hard to say that Ohio State isn't the team to beat given its two incredibly dominant and decisive playoff wins, but when a team has as much momentum as the Irish have, anything can happen. Notre Dame doesn't need a better recruiting roster than Penn State or Ohio State to win it all, it just has to play better than these teams one night, the same way it dispatched of Georgia.
This modern version of Notre Dame Football is what Irish fans have been begging for. With a terrific staff, a new energy, and a collection of players that have no quit in them, the sky is the limit for the Irish for the rest of this season and beyond.
Welcome to the modern age of Notre Dame Football under Marcus Freeman.
