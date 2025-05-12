Notre Dame Special Teams Standout Joins Pittsburgh Steelers
Max Hurleman has agreed to a deal with the Steelers
Former Notre Dame defensive back Max Hurleman has officially signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hurleman spent last season in Notre Dame's secondary after spending four seasons as a running back at Colgate.
Hurleman also served as Notre Dame's punt returner last season, averaging six yards per return. He also made 13 special teams tackles for the Fighting Irish last season. In four years at Colgate, Hurleman ran 194 times for 814 yards and one touchdown.
Hurleman had participated in Steelers rookie mini-camp this past weekend before inking the deal as a running back.
