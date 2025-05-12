Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Special Teams Standout Joins Pittsburgh Steelers

Max Hurleman has agreed to a deal with the Steelers

Nick Shepkowski

Defensive back Max Hurleman runs the 40-yard dash during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in South Bend.
Defensive back Max Hurleman runs the 40-yard dash during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Notre Dame defensive back Max Hurleman has officially signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hurleman spent last season in Notre Dame's secondary after spending four seasons as a running back at Colgate.

Hurleman also served as Notre Dame's punt returner last season, averaging six yards per return. He also made 13 special teams tackles for the Fighting Irish last season. In four years at Colgate, Hurleman ran 194 times for 814 yards and one touchdown.

Hurleman had participated in Steelers rookie mini-camp this past weekend before inking the deal as a running back.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football