Former Notre Dame Special Teams Star Returns to Chicago Bears
Former Notre Dame longsnapper Scott Daly has re-signed with his hometown Chicago Bears. This comes after Daly spent part of last season in Chicago, following veteran long snapper Patrick Scales being lost due to back surgery.
The Bears opted to re-sign Daly earlier this week and move on from Scales, who had been the longest tenured Chicago Bears player.
Daly previously played in the NFL for the Detroit Lions from 2021-2023, but his journey to the NFL is the thing of a Hollywood movie.
Daly played at Notre Dame from 2012-2016, not seeing any action as a true freshman. Once he gained the starting longsnapper spot he never gave it up and was one of the best nationally - you may even recall when he helped earn a key penalty in Notre Dame's 2014 victory over North Carolina.
Daly, a suburban Chicago kid, attended Downers Grove South before picking Notre Dame.
Daly went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2017 before getting a camp invitation to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. Daly would have stints in the Alliance of American Football league and XFL in 2019 and 2020 before catching on with the Detroit Lions.
Daly remains on the Chicago Bears roster along with fellow Notre Dame graduates Cole Kmet and what is soon expected to be made official, tight end Durham Smythe, formerly of the Miami Dolphins.