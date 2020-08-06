Talking Notre Dame's 2020 Schedule, Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec

This has been a busy week in the Notre Dame news cycle. Notre Dame's official 2020 schedule has been released, former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec was cleared to play at Boston College and wide receiver Kevin Austin had surgery on his foot.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down all of the news and dive into the new-look schedule.

The show begins with the Irish Breakdown staff discussing the waiver granted to former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Despite both of us being against the notion of automatic one-time transfer waivers, we both were in agreement that Jurkovec deserved it, and we explain why.

We then discuss the injury to talented junior receiver Kevin Austin, who could miss up to half of the regular season with a foot injury that required surgery on July 29. If things go well he could be back much sooner. With him out, we discuss how important it is for Javon McKinley and Jordan Johnson to step up, and how important it is for the Irish coaches to work on getting Johnson ready to play.

This show finishes by discussing the full 2020 schedule, which doesn't include Navy. We talk first impressions, toughest stretches and the ACC once again doing Notre Dame a solid.

