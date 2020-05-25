PODCAST: Irish Breakdown Mailbag

The list of questions for this week's Irish Breakdown mailbag was extensive, and they required extensive answers about Notre Dame football. The podcast that resulted from it was so long that it had to be split into two parts.

Here is part one:

In part one, Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell gives two reasons why Notre Dame will win the national championship in 2020, and two reasons why it wont.

That is followed by a question and answer that discusses whether or not Notre Dame's 33-6 record the last three seasons is marred by an inability to beat big teams, the decision to retain Jeff Quinn compared to Brian VanGorder, why John McNulty was hired without a a track record of recruiting success, the quarterback regression at Notre Dame and the running back position.

Here is part two:

There were so many great questions and the Irish Breakdown mailbag podcast was so long that we had to split into two parts. In part two the topics were intense. Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell answers questions about Notre Dame's lack of success in big games, the lack of a run game in big games, how good Notre Dame would have been in 2015 with Clark Lea running the defense and how long Brian Kelly will be at Notre Dame.

There is a rant on COVID-19 between all those answers and how the show concludes, which is with recruiting questions.

