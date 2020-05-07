IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

PODCAST: Breaking Down The Commitment Of DE Jason Onye

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has picked up a significant commitment from talented defensive end Jason Onye of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken.

The Irish Breakdown staff break down this commitment.

Publisher Bryan Driskell and recruiting analyst Brian Smith detail how this commitment came about and what it means for the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class.

The IB staff discusses the back story of how this commitment came about, why the staff chose Onye over more highly-ranked players and what this means for the defensive line class in 2021 and 2022.

To read the commitment story on Onye to Notre Dame CLICK HERE.

To read the class impact article on what landing Onye means for Notre Dame's 2021 class and the future roster CLICK HERE.

To read a full film analysis of Onye's game, how he fits into the Notre Dame defense and what kind of potential he brings to the Irish CLICK HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan Driskell on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Brian Smith on twitter: @fbscout_florida
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

BREAKING: Cornerback Philip Riley Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Philip Riley.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

IB Big Board: Cornerback

Breaking down and ranking the 2021 cornerbacks on the board for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Film Room: Defensive End Jason Onye Has Tremendous Potential

Rhode Island defensive end Jason Onye is new to football, but he has the tools that Notre Dame covets

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: Cornerback Philip Riley To Notre Dame

A look at how landing 2021 cornerback Philip Riley impacts the Notre Dame class and roster

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

VIDEO: Philip Riley Discusses His Notre Dame Commitment

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment from CB Philip Riley, who discusses his decision with Irish Breakdown

Bryan Driskell

by

Brian Smith

BREAKING: DE Jason Onye Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from defensive end Jason Onye.

Bryan Driskell

by

NDFan10

Building A Champion - Part III

Quarterback development and running back recruiting must improve if Notre Dame wants to take the final step as a program.

Ryan Palmeri

by

chamgel

What Returns: Notre Dame Backfield

A look at the production that returns to the Notre Dame backfield in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

klubyor

The Shake Down: Vegas Win Totals For Notre Dame In 2020

Looking at the over/under for Notre Dame for the 2020 season.

J.P. Scott

by

chamgel