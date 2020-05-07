PODCAST: Breaking Down The Commitment Of DE Jason Onye

Notre Dame has picked up a significant commitment from talented defensive end Jason Onye of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken.

The Irish Breakdown staff break down this commitment.

Publisher Bryan Driskell and recruiting analyst Brian Smith detail how this commitment came about and what it means for the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class.

The IB staff discusses the back story of how this commitment came about, why the staff chose Onye over more highly-ranked players and what this means for the defensive line class in 2021 and 2022.

To read the commitment story on Onye to Notre Dame CLICK HERE.

To read the class impact article on what landing Onye means for Notre Dame's 2021 class and the future roster CLICK HERE.

To read a full film analysis of Onye's game, how he fits into the Notre Dame defense and what kind of potential he brings to the Irish CLICK HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow Bryan Driskell on twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Brian Smith on twitter: @fbscout_florida

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter