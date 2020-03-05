Notre Dame Practice Hot Takes: Offense

Notre Dame completed its first practice of the 2020 spring inside the Irish Athletics Center.



A full practice report will come out this afternoon, but here are initial thoughts from the opening practice on offense.

PRACTICE STANDOUTS

WR Kevin Austin — It’s hard not to notice Austin, who blends a unique combination of size, body control and explosiveness. Austin ran with the first group today and he didn’t look rusty at all. He was explosive off the line, how route technique was improved from the last time we saw him and his ball skills were excellent. Even on the few snaps were the coverage was tight Austin was still able to make impressive back shoulder catches, and he would go down to the ground to make tough grabs. He was clearly looking to make his presence felt today, and that mission was certainly accomplished.

Austin showed up in every period as well, which is important. Dominating in one-on-ones is great, but what truly matters is doing in during 7-on-7 and team periods, and that’s what Austin did. His downfield playmaking skills flashed in every period, but it was his ability to make the tough grabs on short throws and over the middle that stood out the most.

QB Ian Book — Of course Book had some day one rust at times and missed throws he wouldn’t normally miss, but overall I thought he looked sharp and was aggressive. In the past Book would be ultra conservative in early practices, focusing on on the quick game and taking a lot of check downs, but that’s not what we saw today. Book was aggressive attacking the perimeter of the defense and he was quick to make downfield decisions. There were two times I felt he made the wrong downfield decision, but because he made it quick, threw with conviction and threw accurately his receivers were still able to make plays.

One example of him being aggressive downfield was a on deep seam route to TE Tommy Tremble for a touchdown. Book was not initially looking for the seam, but when he saw safety Kyle Hamilton read his eyes, Book looked him off and then quickly came back to Tremble and threw a gorgeous backside seam over top of the defense for a touchdown. He also had a pair of really impressive sideline throws where he threw the ball over top of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and in front of the cornerback for quality gains.

WR Javon McKinley — McKinley also got a lot reps in the boundary and he was excellent. The veteran wideout exploded off the ball, was crisp as a route runner and made a number of impressive back shoulder grabs. McKinley showed an extra burst off the line today, even more than we saw last fall. He was quickly eating up the cushion of the corners, and when he was matched up against younger defensive backs it was a mismatch.

McKinley smoked a pair of cornerbacks with angled corner routes during one-on-ones, and he made a catch on another corner route where TaRiq Bracy had him covered well, but QB Brendon Clark’s pass was accurate and McKinley made the contested grab. McKinley drifted on one particular in cut during that team that allowed the safety to break on the ball, but other than that he was sound and effective.

OTHER NOTES AND OBSERVATIONS

*** There were some new pass concepts being installed during today’s practice. It would seem Notre Dame is going with a few wrinkles that I see being used on Sundays. I appreciated how they went through drills today. They would walk through a route concept, coach it up then run it full speed. A lot of teaching today and a lot of reps.

*** There were other wideouts that impressed today. Braden Lenzy wasn’t targeted much down the field, but his burst was excellent, his route running looks much improved and he seems to have filled out his frame well. Slot receiver Lawrence Keys III was sharp with his routes and made plays in the quick game and down the field. He also had an impressive first practice and also looks to have filled out more. The starting lineup for today’s practice was Austin in the boundary, Keys in the slot and Lenzy to the field, which gives Notre Dame an extremely athletic group of wideouts.

*** Freshman WR Xavier Watts looked the part today. He’s built well and the newcomer looked comfortable out there. His route running has already improved and outside of one body catching he attacked the football extremely well. On one particular snap he exploded off the line and immediately ate up the cushion of the cornerback before blowing past him for what would have been a 50-yard touchdown if the quarterback looked his way. It was an impressive start for the rookie.

*** All of the scholarship running backs looked healthy, quick and in good shape during practice. Without pads it’s hard to tell how they are running the ball, but as a group they were decisive, downhill and efficient with their football. C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith showed really good downhill bursts today, and Smith was active in the pass game now that his broken hand has healed.

*** The starting offensive line during team take off was left to right: Liam Eichenberg, Joshua Lugg, Jarrett Patterson, Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey. Kraemer and Hainsey didn’t do anything during live periods, so when they were out the line was: Eichenberg, Colin Grunhard, Patterson, John Dirksen and Lugg.

*** Freshman QB Drew Pyne was solid during his first practice. A few times his feet narrowed and he sailed balls, but overall he looked comfortable, confident and threw the ball effectively. Brendon Clark was erratic early, but he settled down as the practice wore on and threw some outstanding balls. He still doesn’t always know where it’s going to go, but when his footwork is right the ball explodes out of his hand and he can fit it into tight windows. His decision making wasn’t where it needed to be today, but his arm talent and athleticism shined.

*** Senior Avery Davis spent the whole practice in the slot at wide receiver. Grad transfer Bennett Skowronek was playing X behind Lenzy. Junior Joe Wilkins Jr. is out with strep throat so he wasn’t at practice.

*** It was not a sharp day for any of the tight ends with the exception of Tremble getting free on the backside seam throw discussed above.

*** Kelly confirmed what Irish Breakdown reported yesterday that Aaron Banks does in fact have a broken foot that required surgery. He will be out all spring but Kelly noted he should be full go for fall camp.