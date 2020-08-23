Notre Dame Practice Recap: August 23

After a few days off the Notre Dame football team was back out on the practice field this weekend. The media team at Notre Dame released some photos and video clips from the practice.

In the first clip, sophomore running back Kyren Williams takes a handoff from quarterback Ian Book.

Junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola flies off the ball during drills.

Junior tight end George Takacs hauls in a throw.

Senior nose tackle Kurt Hinish fires off on the practice sled.

Fifth-year senior Liam Eichenberg and the rest of the Notre Dame offensive line comes off the ball.

Here is a photo gallery from Notre Dame's Saturday practice. It includes shots of Ian Book, Xavier Watts, Micah Jones, Ja'mion Franklin, Jay Bramblett, Jonathan Doerer, Michael Vinson and more.

Notre Dame gets back out on the practice field on Monday as the team continues getting closer and closer to its season-opener against Duke, which is slated to be on September 12.

Note: All video and highlights are provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

