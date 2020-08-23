SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Practice Recap: August 23

Bryan Driskell

After a few days off the Notre Dame football team was back out on the practice field this weekend. The media team at Notre Dame released some photos and video clips from the practice.

In the first clip, sophomore running back Kyren Williams takes a handoff from quarterback Ian Book.

Junior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola flies off the ball during drills.

Junior tight end George Takacs hauls in a throw.

Senior nose tackle Kurt Hinish fires off on the practice sled.

Fifth-year senior Liam Eichenberg and the rest of the Notre Dame offensive line comes off the ball.

Here is a photo gallery from Notre Dame's Saturday practice. It includes shots of Ian Book, Xavier Watts, Micah Jones, Ja'mion Franklin, Jay Bramblett, Jonathan Doerer, Michael Vinson and more.

Quarterback Ian Book lets rip during practice
Ja'mion Franklin and the Notre Dame defensive line go through drills
Freshman receiver Xavier Watts goes through drills
Wide receiver Micah Jones works on the sled
Kicker Jonathan Doerer gets in some work
Sophomore punter Jay Bramblett booms one during practice
Michael Vinson snaps one back to Bramblett
Notre Dame Practice
Notre Dame Practice
Ja'mion Franklin goes through drills
Ian Book
Notre Dame Defensive Line
Xavier Watts
Micah Jones
Jonathan Doerer
Jay Bramblett
Michael Vinson
Notre Dame Practice
Notre Dame Practice
Ja'mion Franklin

Notre Dame gets back out on the practice field on Monday as the team continues getting closer and closer to its season-opener against Duke, which is slated to be on September 12.

Note: All video and highlights are provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

