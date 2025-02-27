Notre Dame Star Commends Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith at NFL Combine
There were few, if any, bigger playmakers in college football last season than Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.
Notre Dame got a front row seat to see his abilities in the National Championship game this past January. Smith had five receptions for 88 yards in the game, but it was his 56-yard reception on third-and-11 late in the game that did the Irish in.
Notre Dame star safety Xavier Watts is at the NFL combine this week and although he's not participating in drils, was still made available to speak to the media. Watts was asked about the Ohio State star Smith and gave very high praise.
“He’s a very talented player." Watts said, "The way he’s physically built, he’s a freak athlete, "Watts said.
Smith figures to be a first-round draft pick a few years from now while Watts seems to project right in that late-first, early-second round area for this year's draft.
Watts had a stunning 13 interceptions for Notre Dame over the past two seasons while also forcing and recovering a pair of fumbles each.