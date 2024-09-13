Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Comprehensive Game Preview and Key Insights
Notre Dame travels to Purdue on Saturday as a big favorite despite getting dog-walked by Northern Illinois last Saturday in South Bend.
The Fighting Irish look to bounce back after the loss and look more like the team that went into College Station and beat Texas A&M instead of the team that showed up last week.
Purdue comes in 1-0 after having last week off. It's one victory on the year was a 49-0 victory over Indiana State on August 31 where quarterback Hudson Card completed 24 of 25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns on the day.
Here are 10 things to know as you get ready for Notre Dame and Purdue from West Lafayette on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Rivalry
The in-state foes used to be annual rivals but after Notre Dame signed its deal with the ACC to ensure five games a year, the availability to play Purdue suddenly wasn't as open. As a result, the teams that played every year after World War II through 2014, have met just once in the last decade.
Notre Dame won at home against Purdue, 27-13 in 2021. That was Purdue's first trip to South Bend since 2012, as the teams met in a Shamrock Series game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2014.
Notre Dame has won the last eight meetings between the programs with Purdue's last victory coming in the early fall of 2007. Altogether, Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Purdue 57-26-2 after the 2012 and 2013 wins were later vacated by the Fighting Irish.
