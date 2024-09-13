Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Comprehensive Game Preview and Key Insights

Notre Dame faces a sudden must-win at Purdue on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) reacts after a Northern Illinois field goal during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) reacts after a Northern Illinois field goal during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree runs against Purdue in 2021
Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs the ball against Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend/ / Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Point spread, how to watch

Notre Dame and Purdue square off a week after the Fighting Irish were upset by Northern Illinois in South Bend. The preseason numbers had this game closer to being a 16-17 point difference in Notre Dame's favor but since the brutal loss a week ago, that number has come down significantly.

Notre Dame now sits as a 9.5-point favorite according to FanDuel with the total sitting at 45.5

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS nationally.

Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

