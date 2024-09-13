Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Comprehensive Game Preview and Key Insights

Notre Dame faces a sudden must-win at Purdue on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) reacts after a Northern Illinois field goal during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) reacts after a Northern Illinois field goal during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Northern Illinois at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. / Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
Prev
3 of 5
Next

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Irish Get Wide Receiver Back

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faiso
Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison runs the ball up the field during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame will get wide receiver Jordan Faison back for the Purdue game after an ankle injury against Texas A&M kept him out the second half of the opener and entire game against Northern Illinois.

Faison had a pair of catches against Texas A&M and also is Notre Dame's top punt returner.

You can take a look at Notre Dame's most recent depth chart ahead of the Purdue game here.

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football