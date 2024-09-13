Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Comprehensive Game Preview and Key Insights
Notre Dame faces a sudden must-win at Purdue on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about the game.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Quarterback Drama for Irish
Notre Dame enters the Purdue matchup with questions at quarterback after a tough game by Riley Leonard where he also suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Leonard has completed 38 of 62 passes on the year but is yet to throw a touchdown and threw two interceptions in the upset loss to Northern Illinois.
On Thursday, Marcus Freeman discussed Leonard's health and made it perfectly clear that he remains Notre Dame's starting quarterback.
