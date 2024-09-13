Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Comprehensive Game Preview and Key Insights
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Should Irish Start Freshman CJ Carr?
It won't happen this week but questions have been raised in the land of Notre Dame fandom. Our very own Mason Plummer took a look this week at Notre Dame true freshman quarterback CJ Carr and why it would make sense to get him playing time.
It's not going to happen Saturday as Freeman made clear on Thursday that Leonard remains the starter and the depth chart shows Steve Angeli remains the backup, but Plummer's piece gives a good bit of knowledge as to where Notre Dame is and where it wants to be with the position.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Irish to Face a Former Teammate
Joey Tanona was a prized recruit for Notre Dame in Marcus Freeman's first class as head coach, way back in the late days of 2021. Tanona enrolled early at Notre Dame but just two months into being on campus, was involved in a nasty car accident that left him with a concussion and other head issues that came along with that.
Tanona retired from football a few months later but never gave up the dream of playing again. After speaking with Notre Dame doctors and then specialists elsewhere, Tanona was given medical clearance to again play the game he loves.
Since he retired it meant he couldn't play at Notre Dame again but Tanona discussed his intentions with a high school teammate who plays at Purdue and now the former Notre Dame offensive lineman will be wearing black and gold instead of blue and gold on Saturday.
For more on Tanona's story, click here.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Boilers Coach Ryan Walters Discusses Irish
Notre Dame takes on Purdue on Saturday and when it does a rivalry gets renewed - and not just one of the in-state rivals.
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters is the son of a former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback who played during the late-eighties and early-nineties. That was when Notre Dame and Purdue met in consecutive Orange Bowl games that had national championship implications.
Walters discussed some of his personal history as well as how he expects Notre Dame to be an "angry football team" on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Irish Bowl Scenarios
Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes took a massive hit as it lost to Northern Illinois last week. So where might Notre Dame end up this postseason?
Pete Fiutak took a look at bowl possibilities for Notre Dame following the upset, and shared a way the path to the College Football Playoff isn't necessarily done for the Fighting Irish just yet.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Irish Seek Momentum Change for Season
Notre Dame's trip to Purdue was one that was already thought to be a must-win in terms of College Football Playoff hopes long before the season began.
Playoff or not, the talent on the field suggests this is a game that Notre Dame should win without it having to come down to the final few plays at Purdue.
Mason Plummer took a look at that on Friday and how this can be a turning point of momentum for the Fighting Irish this fall.
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Staff Predictions
The Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated shared their predictions for Saturday's game at West Lafayette. All four staff members have Notre Dame bouncing back and getting the victory, but how many have Notre Dame covering the 9.5?
