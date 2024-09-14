Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Irish to be Without Standout Defender
Notre Dame's defense didn't make enough plays last Saturday against Northern Illinois and forced just one three-and-out all afternoon.
Among the few defensive standouts for the Irish was defensive lineman Joshua Burnham, who recorded for tackles, a tackle for loss.
Burnham had perhaps his best start to a game while at Notre Dame, but the Irish will be without the sophomore defensive lineman against Purdue. Burnhman suffered an ankle injury in the Northern Illinois game and did not return to action.
The Notre Dame Football PR Team announced the move roughly an hour before kickoff in West Lafayette.
With Burnham out this turns out to be a big week for graduate transfer RJ Oben, who only played 11 snaps last week.
Also be on the lookout for true freshman Bryce Young as he could be called upon early and often to help fill the hole left by Burnham.
Also notable from the tweet but out by Notre Dame Football PR is that there is no mention of Riley Leonard, which means the banged up Fighting Irish quarterback will start.
