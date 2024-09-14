Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: College Gameday Staff Picks for Rivalry Renewal

The ESPN College GameDay staff has made their picks for the Notre Dame vs. Purdue game

A video screen plays a Notre Dame football teaser before during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.
A video screen plays a Notre Dame football teaser before during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.
Notre Dame and Purdue renew their rivalry Saturday for the first time since 2021 and the first time in West Lafayette since 2013.

Notre Dame is fresh off a brutal upset loss at the hands of Northern Illinois while Purdue comes off a bye week. The Boilermakers previously beat Indiana State 49-0 in Week One.

ESPN College GameDay was on site before the LSU vs. South Carolina game today but the staff weighed in on the Fighting Irish clash with the Boilermakers.

Who did the staff take?

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: ESPN College GameDay Staff Picks

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Purdue
Dawn Staley (Guest Picker): Notre Dame
Lee Corso: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame

Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Updated Betting Line

After starting the week as a 10.5-point favorite, just hours before kickoff Notre Dame is down to a 7.5-point favorite over Purdue on FanDuel.

The total for the game has gone up in the last day, rising from 45.5 to 47.5 as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Published
