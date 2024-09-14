Notre Dame vs. Purdue: College Gameday Staff Picks for Rivalry Renewal
Notre Dame and Purdue renew their rivalry Saturday for the first time since 2021 and the first time in West Lafayette since 2013.
Notre Dame is fresh off a brutal upset loss at the hands of Northern Illinois while Purdue comes off a bye week. The Boilermakers previously beat Indiana State 49-0 in Week One.
ESPN College GameDay was on site before the LSU vs. South Carolina game today but the staff weighed in on the Fighting Irish clash with the Boilermakers.
Who did the staff take?
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: ESPN College GameDay Staff Picks
Desmond Howard: Notre Dame
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Purdue
Dawn Staley (Guest Picker): Notre Dame
Lee Corso: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Purdue: Updated Betting Line
After starting the week as a 10.5-point favorite, just hours before kickoff Notre Dame is down to a 7.5-point favorite over Purdue on FanDuel.
The total for the game has gone up in the last day, rising from 45.5 to 47.5 as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
