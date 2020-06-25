IrishBreakdown
Talking Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame Receivers and Much, Much More

Bryan Driskell

I had a chance to talk with Sportsbeat hosts Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires about Notre Dame football. The topics were extremely varied, and we talked about center Jarrett Patterson, a number of Notre Dame receivers, COVID-19 and even some Major League Baseball among many other topics.

0:50 — I was asked about my opinion of Notre Dame center Jarrett Patterson, and what he did in 2019 and my expectations for 2020.

2:47 — I was asked if my opinion of the season is diminished based on the recent positives tests for COVID-19. 

4:36 — We talk about wide receiver Javon McKinley, who has a chance to make a big jump in his final season.

7:20 — The discussion turned to the challenge of the wide receivers and quarterback Ian Book getting on the same page after a "unique" offseason.

9:15 — He doesn't get talked about enough, but wide receiver Lawrence Keys III is a guy who has a chance to be a key contributor this season.

11:18 — I was asked about my confidence level in safety Houston Griffith, and what he could bring to the defense if he steps up.

12:55 — ESPN ranked Kyle Hamilton as Notre Dame's most exciting player, but we discuss who would be next.

14:11 — I'm asked about 2022 quarterback Brady Allen.

The show concludes with some MLB talk!

