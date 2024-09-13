Notre Dame Recruiting: How the Irish Can Fix Wide Receivers Issues for 2025 Class
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Fixing Wide Receiver
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Who Will Deuce Knight (STILL hoping!) Throw To?
It’s been a challenging cycle for Notre Dame’s wide receiver recruiting, and there’s no denying the frustration. The Irish have missed out on several high-profile recruits: Derek Meadows committed to LSU, Dylan Robinson chose Washington to play defense, Talyn Taylor took his talents south to Georgia, and Jaime Ffrench was never a realistic target.
Notre Dame fans understand the struggle this year recruiting one of the more crucial positions in the sport.
Deuce Knight - I know, I know, but fingers STILL crossed; hoping beyond reasonable hope he'll end up in South Bend - will need targets to throw to.
However, despite these setbacks, there’s reason to remain optimistic. Notre Dame still has a chance to assemble a highly promising 2025 receiver class.
Current State of the Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting Class
The Irish coaching staff is looking to add to its current two-man receiver class. Elijah Burress is one of the more underrated recruits in the country, and the New Jersey high school product, at least in my opinion, should be considered a four-star addition with significant upside.
Jerome Bettis Jr. is a bit more of an interesting story. I think there is some talent there and the bloodlines speak for themselves. However, I think it is fair to question if he would have been a take if his last name wasn't Bettis. I think he gets a chance to stick at wide receiver during his college career, but a move to defense wouldn't surprise me down the line.
New Targets for Notre Dame 2025 Wide Receiver Recruiting Class
After Derek Meadows and Dylan Robinson opted for other programs, the Notre Dame coaching staff quickly pivoted and identified three new targets. Although all three are currently committed elsewhere, they are planning visits to South Bend in the near future.
If you’re someone who closely follows rankings, these recruits might not immediately impress you. But be patient and watch what unfolds.
Here’s a look at the three prospects in question:
Jalen Cooper, 4-star, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas
Cooper has posted robust numbers over the past two seasons in one of the top high school conferences in the country. A current SMU commit, he recently set the Steele HS career receiving yards record. Don’t be misled by his commitment to SMU—Cooper has the potential to play anywhere, and the Irish have caught his attention.
- Notre Dame offers to SMU commit Jalen Cooper
Antavious Richardson, 3-star, Greenville HS, Greenville, Georgia
Antavious Richardson, currently committed to South Florida, has seen a surge in his recruitment over the past few months. Preceding Notre Dame’s offer in late August, Duke and North Carolina also extended offers, and more recently, Louisville, UCF, and Alabama have entered the mix.
Richardson’s final decision will likely hinge on his preferred position at the collegiate level. Notre Dame appears to be the main program pushing for him to play wide receiver, which could work in their favor. Other programs like him in the defensive secondary. At Greenville HS, Richardson plays quarterback due to his athleticism, but he’s also an exceptional athlete across multiple sports, boasting impressive track times in the 100m, 200m, and 400m dashes.
It might take him some time to adjust to playing wide receiver full-time, but you take a chance on an athlete of his caliber 10/10 times.
- Notre Dame offered Antavious Richardson: The upside is huge
Isaiah Mizell, 3-star, Boone HS, Orlando, Florida
The newest addition to Notre Dame’s target list is Mizell, a current Arizona commit. Known for his impressive athleticism, Mizell has posted notable testing numbers, including a 10.4 in the 100m. Despite Notre Dame extending their offer just three days ago, there seems to be legitimate interest from Mizell's camp.
A fun fact about Mizell: During his junior season at Boone, he caught 48 passes, with 21 of those receptions resulting in touchdowns. That’s nearly half of his catches ending in scores. Through just two games in the 2024 season, he’s already added four more touchdowns to his tally.
Mizell clearly has a knack for finding the end zone.
- Notre Dame offers Arizona commit Isaiah Mizell
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Trust the Process
I understand that it can be tough to remain optimistic in the moment, and it might sound a lot like coach speak. The 2025 wide receiver recruiting cycle has been disappointing, and it's challenging for fans to get excited when they see three-star ratings next to recruits' names.
However, these three recruits, along with Elijah Burress, each bring special traits to the table. Whether it's speed, size, dominance against top competition, or versatility, these prospects possess qualities that make them stand out.
Now, it’s crucial for the staff to close on a few of these players to finish the 2025 recruiting cycle strong.