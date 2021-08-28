Notre Dame Recruits Shine In Week One Action

A look at how Notre Dame commits and top recruits performed in week one of the high school season

Here are the week one results from Notre Dame commits, and a few select targets, that I've been able to find from this week's games.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

QB Steve Angeli - Angeli and Bergen Catholic beat Akron (Ohio) Hoban by an impressive 42-7 margin. Angeli went 14-16 for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

RB Jadarian Price - Dension beat Sherman 37-13 and Price went off! He rushed for 259 yards on 22 carries. The 259 yards was a career-high for a back that already has over 3,000 career rushing yards.

WR CJ Williams - In a matchup of national Top 25 programs, Williams helped lead Mater Dei to a 45-3 victory over #13 Duncanville (Texas). Williams hauled in six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

WR Amorion Walker - Ponchatoula beat Arch Manning's Newman squad by a 29-7 score. Walker hauled in touchdown grabs of 37 yards and 12 yards in the victory. Walker's first score was a short fade where he did a great job keeping in bounds and he out-played a defender on a go route the next score.

TE Eli Raridon - West Des Moines Valley and Raridon earned a 42-41 season-opening victory over Waukee Northwest. Raridon is credited with just one catch for seven yards in the local paper, but I also found this play online, so I'm not sure if this was brought back by a penalty or the stats were just off. I believe the stats were just wrong.

TE Holden Staes - Westminster is 1-1 on the season after dropping a 21-14 game last night to St. Pius X. Staes ha a 9-yard touchdown run.

DE Tyson Ford - Ford and Burroughs start the season today at 2 PM CT against Bishop DuBourg.

DE Keon Keeley - The 2023 star had four sacks in Berkeley Prep's 35-21 win over Clearwater Central Catholic. Quite the impressive start for the elite junior end.

DE Brenan Vernon - Vernon and Mentor had a huge 28-26 win over St. Ignatius. Vernon had two tackles in the win.

DT Donovan Hinish - Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Hinish lost to Imhotep Charter, a top Philly school, by a 12-6 margin.

LB Nolan Ziegler - Grand Rapids Catholic Central won 43-21 in the season opener over Lapeer. Ziegler was in double figures in tackles, including a safety and also caught six passes for over 100 yards with three scores.

LB Josh Burnham - Burnham and Traverse City Central lost 47-27 in the opener, which was Thursday. Burnham finished with three offensive touchdowns in the loss (2 rushing, 1 passing). Burnham also had double digits in tackles.

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka - Bishop Alemany dropped its opener to St. John Bosco by a 24-3 score.

S Jayden Bellamy - Angeli's teammate hauled in a touchdown pass in the win over Hoban.

Here is Bellamy making a great catch of an Angeli pass:

CB Devin Moore - Naples won their opener over Gulf Coast in impressive fashion, 42-7. Moore had 6 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass break up in the win.

CB Jaden Mickey - Centennial beat Cathedral Catholic 57-14 in the season opener.

Tobias Merriweather, Jaylen Sneed, Benjamin Morrison and Aiden Gobaira start their seasons next week.

NOTRE DAME PROSPECTS

QB Dante Moore - The 2023 star quarterback came to Indiana to open the season and lost 42-40 to Carmel on a last-second hail mary. Moore threw for 438 yards and four scores, including a brilliant series that gave King a 40-36 lead late in the game.

S Xavier Nwankpa - Nwankpa hauled in a long hail mary to give #1 Southeast Polk a 13-7 victory over #2 Dowling Catholic. Nwankpa had 4 catches for 81 yards and had both of SE Polk's touchdowns to go with an interception on defense.

