Is Notre Dame About to Land Final Key Piece of Its 2026 Recruiting Class?
As Notre Dame continues to prepare for the 2025 football season and big-time opener at Miami to start the year, attention is still being spent on finishing the 2026 recruiting class.
The biggest remaining piece of that is defensive lineman Elijah Golden of Sarasota (Cardinal Mooney), Florida. The 6-4, 275 pound, four-star talent has Notre Dame in his final four and after pushing back his commitment, is set to announce his college choice on August 9.
Golden is down to Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech. Notre Dame appeared to be in the lead when Golden was scheduled to announce back in late July, but his commitment being pushed back didn't make Notre Dame fans feel great.
The good news is that recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong of Rivals predicts Notre Dame ends up winning the commitment, which would be huge for the Fighting Irish.
Depending on the outlet, Notre Dame is viewed as having a top-five recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. Some have the Fighting Irish higher than others, but the talent Marcus Freeman and company have put together is a step up compared to years past.
Golden would be a major addition to that, as Notre Dame has been decent at recruiting the interior of the defensive line in recent years, but nowhere near elite.
Golden will announce his commitment on Aug. 9 on the 247Sports YouTube channel.