Top Offensive Tackle Calls Off Notre Dame Visit: What This Means for Recruitment

Felix Ojo, one of the nation's top offensive linemen, has canceled his planned visit to Notre Dame

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Pat Coogan (78), head coach Marcus Freeman, and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler (50) react after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame football has had a lot of positive recruiting news in recent days but received some of the unfortunate kind on Tuesday.

The Fighting Irish, who had been planning to host elite 2026 offensive tackle Felix Ojo of Texas later this week, found out Ojo won't be making the trip. Ojo made a post to social media to confirm the news.

Ojo is rated as a five-star recruit out of Mansfield (Lake Ridge), Texas. The 6-4, 274-pounder is a prime target of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian this recruiting cycle and with this news it would appear Notre Dame's small chance of landing the big fish has probably ended.

The good news for Notre Dame is that it currently has three offensive linemen already committed in the 2026 cycle. Ben Nichols and Sullivan Garvin both of Michigan committed back in December while Tyler Merrill committed in late January.

Ojo is seen as a bit of a developmental recruit but has a body and raw talent that projects him to be one of the nation's top offensive tackles in this cycle.

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

